 Dead and Company Honor Charlie Watts By Playing 'The Last Time' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Outkast Drop Trippy Animated Video for 'ATLiens' Classic 'Two Dope Boyz (in a Cadillac)'
Home Music Music News

Watch Dead and Company Honor Charlie Watts By Playing ‘The Last Time’

1965 Rolling Stones classic was part of the Grateful Dead’s live repertoire, but Dead and Company had never played it before

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dead and Company played at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Darien Lake, New York, on Wednesday night, and midway through the second set they honored Charlie Watts by performing the 1965 Rolling Stones classic “The Last Time.”

This was the first time Dead and Company played the tune, but the Grateful Dead did it 69 times between 1990 and 1995. The only other Rolling Stones song in the Grateful’s Dead live repertoire was “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” although they did play the “Little Red Rooster” B-side “Off the Hook” at a 1965 show when they were still billed as the Warlocks. Dead and Company hadn’t covered a single Stones song until this point.

The rest of the Dead and Company gig at Darien Lake was devoted to standards like “Friend of the Devil,” “New Speedway Boogie,” “Playing in the Band,” and “Uncle Johns’s Band.” They wrapped up the night with a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” The tour resumes Friday night in Saratoga Springs, New York, and finishes in late October with a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Related Stories

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith: My Day With Charlie Watts
Questlove on the True Genius of Charlie Watts: 'Only Real Drummers Know'

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Their performance of “The Last Time” is a small portion of the outpouring of love for Watts that has emerged since the shocking news of his death came earlier this week. “Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral,” Pete Townshend wrote in a tribute. “I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”

The Stones haven’t played a single show without Watts since he joined the band in January 1963. But they’re starting an American tour on September 26th in St. Louis with longtime band associate Steve Jordan behind the kit. It’s sure to be a very emotional night.

In This Article: Charlie Watts, Dead and Company, Grateful Dead, Rolling Stones

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.