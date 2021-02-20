Watch De La Soul Fight Music-Eating Monster on ‘Teen Titans Go!’

De La Soul appeared in animated form on this Saturday morning’s episode of Teen Titans Go!, with the legendary hip-hop trio also voicing cartoon versions of themselves.

In a clip from the Cartoon Network series, Posdnuos, Trugoy and Maseo — each outfitted with music-themed weapons, like headphones that transform into a bazooka and explosive vinyl records — help the young DC superheroes battle a giant, multi-tentacled monster that seems to consume music.

After their music is sucked up and their studio destroyed by the creature, De La Soul ask the kid heroes to call in the Justice League, but then Teen Titans insist on finishing the job. A portal opens and the Teen Titans continue on their mission, forcing a reluctant De La Soul with them.

Watch the entire Teen Titans Go! episode at Cartoon Network. On Instagram, the trio shared footage of them laying down their voiceovers in the recording studio. “Really had fun making this episode,” they wrote:

De La Soul are no strangers to animated adventures as the trio previously aligned with Gorillaz for “Feel Good Inc.” and “Superfast Jellyfish.”