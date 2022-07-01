Day N Vegas Canceled Over ‘Logistics’ and ‘Production Issues’

Day N Vegas 2022 has been canceled, the festival announced on Friday. Day N Vegas organizers cited several reasons for the cancelation including unspecified timing and production issues. The event would’ve taken place Sept. 2nd through the 4th at the Las Vegas Festival grounds.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” the festival, promoted by Goldenvoice, wrote across its social media accounts. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase. If you purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and have questions about the refund process, please contact AXS via support.axs.com. For Fuse Hotel Package support, please visit daynvegas2022.com for more info.”

The announcement comes less than a month after Day N Vegas announced its lineup in early June. Slated for September 2-4 before the cancelation, Day N Vegas would’ve marked Travis Scott’s first U.S. festival date since 10 people died following a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last November.

Scott was previously supposed to headline last year’s event, but he was replaced with Post Malone after Astroworld. For this year’s event, he was going to headline one of the three days alongside SZA and J. Cole. 21 Savage, Baby Keem, H.E.R., Playboi Carti, Summer Walker and Joji were also on this year’s lineup.