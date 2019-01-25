Dawn Rides Mechanical Bull in Sensual New ‘Sauce’ Video

In honor of her newly-released album New Breed, Dawn’s “Sauce” video has the rising R&B singer showing off some serious sex appeal. Dawn writhes in cut-off denim shorts with the letters spelling out her new album dangling down her backside. She rides a mechanical bull in slow-motion, sings about “working it like Rihanna” shrouded in pink and blue smoke and records a track in a revealing rhinestone bikini top. But the fact that she appears alone throughout the clip lends a sense of pride to the clip.

That was intentional. Upon releasing “Sauce,” Dawn had noted that the song was “about women taking pride in their prowess, and about being raised to celebrate my skin.” Her album, New Breed, is partially inspired by the #MeToo movement, written from not only her perspective as a sexual assault survivor but as a woman hoping to reclaim her own sexuality and body for herself. The LP follows 2016’s Redemption which rounded out her “Heart Trilogy” of full-length albums.