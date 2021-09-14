Dawn Richard Fills New Orleans’ City Park With Dance and Music in ‘Mornin/Streetlight’ Video

Dawn Richard has released a new music video for her Second Line centerpiece, “Mornin/Streetlight.”

The video — which features Richard performing the track while moving through intricate choreography with a pair of backup dancers — was filmed at City Park in the musician’s hometown of New Orleans. Along with the “Mornin/Streetlight” video, Richard filmed the videos for two other Second Line tracks — “FiveOhFour (a lude)” and “Pilot (a lude)” — in City Park as well.

“A major theme of Second Line is my desire to show New Orleans in ways that aren’t necessarily seen,” Richard said of the new video in a statement. “I grew up going to City Park, right around the corner from my mom’s dance school; all of the school recital pictures feature the park in the background. I think City Park has this traditional beauty but also an alluring, haunting edge to it that makes it local. I wanted to marry the two with this visual, similar to fusing ‘Mornin’ with ‘Streetlights.’”

Richard released Second Line back in April, marking her sixth studio album and first since 2018’s New Breed.