Hear Dawn’s Sensual New Song ‘Sauce’

Dawn celebrates sexuality on her atmospheric new song “Sauce.” Cole M.G.N. (Christine & the Queens, Ariel Pink) and Hudson Mohawke (Kanye West, Drake) co-produced the single, which highlights the electronic R&B singer’s upcoming fifth LP, new breed, out January 25th.

“I’ve been a good girl all week, so I can dirty them sheets from Friday to Sunday,” Dawn croons on the track over a reverb-swathed guitar line, snaking trap beat, warbling synths and faded soul singer samples. “It’s the weekend, and I’m ready for you/You don’t need to be gentle; I can take all of you.”

In a statement, Dawn noted that “Sauce” is “about women taking pride in their prowess, and about being raised to celebrate my skin.” She continues, “I lost focus of that when so many men degraded and disrespected my brown skin. ‘Sauce’ is about being bathed in your own beauty, being sexy for you. The new breed of women are unapologetic about sex and the way they choosing to express themselves.”

The singer also described the #metoo movement as another inspiration behind the album. “I never saw myself as a victim but have survived assault, and I thought hiding it made me strong,” she says. “But as I’ve watched all these amazing, strong women speak on their experiences, I found courage in speaking on my story. This record is for all of us. We are the new breed. We are strong, unapologetic, and the future is female.”

new breed follows Dawn’s 2016 LP, Redemption, the final installment of her “Heart Trilogy,” which also included 2013’s Goldenheart and 2015’s Blackheart.