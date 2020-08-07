Dawes Release Nostalgic New Single ‘St. Augustine at Night’

Last year, Dawes celebrated the 10th year anniversary of their first album North Hills with a reissue and tour — and their latest two singles prove they’re still going strong. Last month, they released “Who Do You Think You‘re Talking To?” a charging track about trying to escape the ghosts of past relationships. Friday, they dropped “‘St. Augustine at Night,” which is more in line with the spare North Hills sound.

The songs come off the band’s upcoming seventh studio album, Good Luck With Whatever, produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, John Prine). It drops on October 2nd.

On the new single, Taylor Goldsmith shares idyllic teenage memories set in St. Augustine, Florida, before edging toward the realities of adult life. “The Lord must really love us common folk, cause he made so goddamn much,” Goldsmith sings. “Now, if he’d just point the way to go/If he could just start speaking up.”

“‘St. Augustine at Night’ is a song about one’s relationship to their hometown,” Goldsmith said in a statement. “But also is a song about the varying degrees to which we all watch our lives pass us by.”

“In the past, I’ve definitely been more precious about the way I wanted the songs to sound, but that’s never as fun,” Goldsmith says. “The music we make is everyone’s mode of expression, and the other guys all have chops that I don’t have and never will. The fact that we’re able to lean on each other and celebrate each other as individuals just makes us so much more excited about getting to play together in this band.”