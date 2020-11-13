Micky Dolenz, Henry Diltz Featured on Posthumous Davy Jones Christmas Record

A posthumous Davy Jones Christmas record, It’s Christmas Time Once More, has been released.

Jones’ vocals derive from the 1991 cassette tape It’s Christmas Time Again. The new LP features guest vocals from fellow Monkee Micky Dolenz and his sister Coco, Jones’ daughter Annabel, and photographer Henry Diltz. “Singing with my dad on this record was an extremely beautiful and healing experience,” Annabel said in a statement. “What a gift to be able to share a moment like this!”

The record was produced by Chip Douglas, who worked on the Monkees’ “Daydream Believer” and 1967’s Headquarters. It was inspired by a 1967 demo of “White Christmas,” which featured Douglas on guitar and Jones singing in the basement of Douglas’ Laurel Canyon home. The demos are included as bonus tracks on the new album.

“This was a rare chance to remix and enhance these recordings by adding the lovely voice of Davy’s daughter Annabel, whose heartwarming vocals on ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Silent Night’ were well above and beyond my expectations,” Douglas said. “Micky and Coco Dolenz beautifully enhanced ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,’ and Henry Diltz — and other friends — added just the right gusto to ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing.’”

Diltz, who shot the album cover, was previously in Modern Folk Quartet with Douglas. “I remember spending a day in the desert with the Monkees while they filmed a Kool-Aid commercial in the late Sixties,” Diltz recalled. “Various friends of the guys came along to help brighten up the downtime shots. I remember Davy wasn’t happy in the Santa suit in the hot sun. Anything for showbiz!”

Jones — who died in 2012 — was featured on 2018’s Christmas Party, the Monkees’ first Christmas album. Peter Tork died the following year, making Dolenz and Michael Nesmith the two surviving Monkees.

Dolenz and Nesmith were scheduled to embark on a Monkees tour in April, but it was postponed by the pandemic. They released the live album The Mike & Micky Show Live on April 3rd, while Dolenz recently announced the upcoming Dolenz Sings Nesmith, a solo record of Nesmith covers.

It’s Christmas Time Once More Tracklist



1. Winter Wonderland

2. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

3. Silver Bells

4. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

5. Hark the Herald Angels Sing

6. White Christmas featuring Annabel Jones

7. Mele Kalikimaka

8. This Day in Bethlehem

9. Silent Night

10. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

11. When I Look Back on Christmas

Bonus Tracks:

1. White Christmas – Laurel Canyon – Guitar Vocal

2. White Christmas – Laurel Canyon – Demo