Davie Bowie’s Glastonbury 2000 Set Getting Full Release

David Bowie’s legendary headlining set at Glastonbury 2000 will be released in full for the first time November 30th via Parlophone Records, BBC Studios and Glastonbury Festivals.

The box set will feature an audio version of the full 21-song setlist and a film of the entire show. Previously, only 30 minutes of Bowie’s performance had ever been aired on broadcast television. Bowie’s Glastonbury set notably includes a rendition of “‘Heroes'” that was featured prominently in the acclaimed exhibit, “David Bowie Is…”

The Glastonbury box set will also include a reproduction of a diary Bowie kept for Time Out, in which he documented his preparations for the headlining gig. A snippet of the diary reads, “As of 1990 I got through the rest of the 20th century without having to do a big hits show. Yes, yes, I know I did four or five hits on the later shows but I held out pretty well I thought… big, well known songs will litter the field at Glastonbury this year. Well, with a couple of quirks of course.”

Rounding out the package will be a collection of photographs, new artwork from Jonathan Barnbrook (who collaborated with Bowie on the covers for Heathen, The Next Day and Blackstar) and liner notes from author Caitlin Moran, who originally reviewed the Glastonbury set for The Times.

David Bowie Glastonbury 2000 will be available in a variety of formats including a two-CD/DVD set, a two CD collection, triple-LP vinyl and standard and high resolution digital formats.

David Bowie Glastonbury 2000 Track List

CD 1

1. “Introduction (Greensleeves)”

2. “Wild Is The Wind”

3. “China Girl”

4. “Changes”

5. “Stay”

6. “Life On Mars?”

7. “Absolute Beginners”

8. “Ashes To Ashes”

9. “Rebel Rebel”

10. “Little Wonder”

11. “Golden Years”

CD 2

1. “Fame”

2. “All The Young Dudes”

3. “The Man Who Sold The World”

4. “Station To Station”

5. “Starman”

6. “Hallo Spaceboy”

7. “Under Pressure”

8. “Ziggy Stardust”

9. “‘Heroes'”

10. “Let’s Dance”

11. “I’m Afraid Of Americans”

DVD

“Introduction (Greensleeves)”

“Wild Is The Wind”

“China Girl”

“Changes”

“Stay”

“Life On Mars?”

“Absolute Beginners”

“Ashes To Ashes”

“Rebel Rebel”

“Little Wonder”

“Golden Years”

“Fame”

“All The Young Dudes”

“The Man Who Sold The World”

“Station To Station”

“Starman”

“Hallo Spaceboy”

“Under Pressure”

“Ziggy Stardust”

“‘Heroes’,”

“Let’s Dance”

“I’m Afraid Of Americans”