×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next False Active Shooter Report Causes Panic, Injuries at Miami's Rolling Loud Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption Cancels Brooklyn Benefit Concerts

Two shows – featuring Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers, Mercury Rev and more – called off due to “circumstance beyond” organizers’ control

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Lynch'Twin Peaks' TV show FYC event, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 02 May 2018 - 02 May 2018

David Lynch's Festival of Disruption has canceled two benefit concerts in Brooklyn due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption has canceled two benefit concerts – scheduled for May 17th and 18th at Brooklyn Steel and set to feature Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers, Mercury Rev and more – due to “circumstances beyond our control,” the David Lynch Foundation and promoters Bowery Presents announced Saturday.

A third event – a screening of the director’s Mulholland Drive, at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 18th followed by between Justin Theroux, in person, and David Lynch, via Skype – will still continue as scheduled.

Bridgers, scheduled to perform at both the beleaguered Woodstock 50 (with Boygenius) and the Festival of Disruption benefit gig, tweeted of the situation:

Related

Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers to Headline David Lynch's New York Fest
Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers to Play David Lynch Foundation Benefit Shows
Flying Lotus Previews New Album With Freaky David Lynch Collaboration

Proceeds from the concerts would have benefitted the David Lynch Foundation, which raises awareness about transcendental meditation and how it can benefit people with posttraumatic stress disorder.

“We sincerely appreciate the kind and generous artists who offered to donate their time and talent. We also thank you all for buying tickets and for your enthusiasm in support of the charitable mission,” organizers said in a statement.

“All ticket buyers will be entered into a lottery to win a host of items autographed by David Lynch, including an Eraserhead movie poster, the vinyl LP of the soundtrack from Twin Peaks: The Return and his book Catching the Big Fish.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad