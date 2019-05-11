David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption Cancels Brooklyn Benefit Concerts

David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption has canceled two benefit concerts – scheduled for May 17th and 18th at Brooklyn Steel and set to feature Garbage, Phoebe Bridgers, Mercury Rev and more – due to “circumstances beyond our control,” the David Lynch Foundation and promoters Bowery Presents announced Saturday.

A third event – a screening of the director’s Mulholland Drive, at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 18th followed by between Justin Theroux, in person, and David Lynch, via Skype – will still continue as scheduled.

Bridgers, scheduled to perform at both the beleaguered Woodstock 50 (with Boygenius) and the Festival of Disruption benefit gig, tweeted of the situation:

apparently everything I’m booked on gets canceled

so excited to announce I will be performing at the trump 2021 inauguration https://t.co/SVqWM6WzNh — millennial falcon (@phoebe_bridgers) May 11, 2019

Proceeds from the concerts would have benefitted the David Lynch Foundation, which raises awareness about transcendental meditation and how it can benefit people with posttraumatic stress disorder.

“We sincerely appreciate the kind and generous artists who offered to donate their time and talent. We also thank you all for buying tickets and for your enthusiasm in support of the charitable mission,” organizers said in a statement.

“All ticket buyers will be entered into a lottery to win a host of items autographed by David Lynch, including an Eraserhead movie poster, the vinyl LP of the soundtrack from Twin Peaks: The Return and his book Catching the Big Fish.”