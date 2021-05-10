Donovan Taps David Lynch to Direct New Video for 2010 Song ‘I Am the Shaman’

Donovan has shared a new video for his 2010 song, “I Am the Shaman,” directed by David Lynch. The clip arrives on the folk musician’s 75th birthday, May 10th.

“I Am the Shaman” first appeared on Donovan’s 2010 album, Ritual Groove, and Lynch actually co-produced the track at his studio in Los Angeles. The new video is centered primarily around footage of Donovan performing the ghostly tune, although it’s packed with plenty of Lynch-ian flourishes, from surreal close-ups of Donovan’s floating head to abstract shots of ocean waves and star-filled skies.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Donovan recalled making the song with Lynch: “It was all impromptu. I visited the studio and David said … ‘Sit at the mics with your guitar Don’. David in same room behind control desk with my [wife] Linda [Lawrence]. He had asked me to only bring in a song just emerging, not anywhere near finished. We would see what happens. It happened! I composed extempore … the verses came naturally. New chord patterns effortlessly appeared.”

Donovan added of Lynch in particular, “David and I are ‘compadres’ on a creative path rarely traveled.”

Along with releasing the video for “I Am the Shaman,” Donovan is also rereleasing the song as a stand-alone single. It’s available digitally, while there will also be a special 12-inch vinyl run, limited to just 200 copies.