Bono and the Edge Take Dave Letterman Back to the Start in ‘A Sort of Homecoming’ Trailer: ‘

David Letterman landed the best possible tour guides for his first visit to Dublin. Captured in an upcoming documentary special, titled Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman, the interview maestro gets to see the view of the city from U2’s Bono and the Edge – and what better place to dig into the songs they’ve written over the course of decades.

“Traditional storytelling part of Dublin,” Bono shared in the first official trailer for the Disney+ documentary out March 17. “It’s in our music. Our songs, they’re still growing, they’re still emerging.”

The Edge added: “The question became, what is left when everything is stripped away? Where do you take it?”

In this case, the two U2 members found it imperative to return to the original source. “While Larry was injured and Adam was off making an art show, Edge and I asked David Letterman to Dublin to talk about our songs,” Bono explained.

All the while, the duo prepared for a special show at the Ambassador Theatre in the city. From the stage and with Letterman, Bono and the Edge examined their relationship with songwriting and with the words they wrote down so long ago. Some songs stayed the same, while others were updated to fit their current position in life.

“We wanted to strip away the artifice that inevitably emerges after you’ve been around this long,” Bono shared, the Edge adding: “We seem to thrive doing what’s never been done before.”

“Recently, I won a radio contest,” Letterman joked in a statement when the Morgan Neville-directed film was announced. “Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner). They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theater. It’s a great tour. Get in touch with them ― I’m told there are still availabilities. I’m the luckiest man on the planet. (There are no availabilities).”