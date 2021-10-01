 David Lee Roth Announces Retirement - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: Score This Pair of Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $98
David Lee Roth Announces Retirement: ‘I’m Throwing in the Shoes’

The former Van Halen frontman will play five final shows in Las Vegas before retiring

Brian Hiatt

Reporter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: David Lee Roth attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Former Van Halen singer David Lee Roth will play the last concert of his career on January 8th, 2022, at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, a spokesperson for Roth confirmed to Rolling Stone.

“I’m throwing in the shoes,” Roth told the Last Vegas Review on Friday (August 1st), before sending the audio of his side of the conversation to the Van Halen News Desk fansite. “I’m retiring.”

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” Roth said.

Roth also reflected on the loss of Eddie Van Halen, who died of cancer last October 6th. “I thought I might have been the first, frankly,” said Roth, who added that he’s been in frequent contact with Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen. “I might have thought the Marlboro Man would’ve got me. Hey Ed, objects in the rear-view mirror are probably me. And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go on stage, I endanger that future.”

Roth is playing five shows at the House of Blues, starting New Year’s Eve; he told the Las Vegas Review that he was planning 75 rehearsals for those shows with his backup band. “These are my last five shows,” he emphasized.

Roth concluded his phone call by saying, “I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”

