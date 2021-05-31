Hear David Lee Roth’s Twanging New Song ‘Giddy-Up!’

David Lee Roth dropped a new track, “Giddy-Up!” The countrified tune was accompanied by cowboy-themed artwork drawn by the lead singer of Van Halen himself.

Roth released a 17-chapter interactive online comic book titled The Roth Project, written and drawn by Roth, last fall, which introduced several new songs, including “Giddy-Up!” The comic book is intended as an immersive audio and visual experience, with Roth reading the story in his gravely voice alongside a score written by the musician.

The comic featured four other songs, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill,” “Alligator Pants,” “Lo-Rez Sunset” and “Manda Bala,” and the tracks were co-written and recorded a few years ago with guitarist/bassist John 5.

While Van Halen has confirmed the band is finished playing together, Roth has continued to play the group’s hits during his solo tours. In early 2020, while on tour with KISS, Roth offered a rendition of “Panama,” as well as a few other classics.

“I’ve inherited the band, de facto, whatever that means,” Roth said in 2019. “I think it means, you’ve inherited it, carry this proudly. Van Halen isn’t going to be coming back in the fashion that you know. And, that being said, Eddie’s got his own story to tell — not mine to tell it.”