See David Hasselhoff’s New Video for ‘Open Your Eyes’ Cover With Stooges’ James Williamson

Singer’s the Lord of the New Church rendition appears on upcoming album of same name

By

Reporter

David Hasselhoff has unveiled a cheekily dramatic rendition of the Lord of the New Church’s 1982 song, “Open Your Eyes.” The track will appear on the singer’s album titled after the tune, set for release on September 27th via Cleopatra.

Hasselhoff stays faithful to the original’s foreboding melodies and lyrics that warn of political corruption and manipulation and the impending fallout, which still resonate today. He urgently gesticulates throughout the clip, which highlights the gravity of the song’s themes, but also does so with a knowing wink. While the visual highlights the cautionary aspects of the song, Hasselhoff isn’t overly serious, flashing smiles alongside melodramatic flourishes.

Performing in front of a wall of TVs showcasing white noise-laden images and flash the word “Lies,” Hasselhoff sings with an earthy tone over James Williamson of the Stooges’ menacing guitar. “Violence rules within our nation’s midst/Well, ignorance is their power tool,” he sings. “You’ll only know what they want you to know/The television cannot lie.”

The 13-track Open Your Eyes features an array of covers, including the Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On” and Echo & the Bunnymen’s “Lips Like Sugar.” In addition to Williamson, Hasselhoff also pairs with Todd Rundgren, Ministry, Charlie Daniels and several other artists on the forthcoming set.

