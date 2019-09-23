 David Hasselhoff Covers Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Head On’: Listen – Rolling Stone
David Hasselhoff Taps the Cars’ Elliot Easton for Glitzy Cover of Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Head On’

Shoegaze cover to appear on Baywatch star’s new LP Open Your Eyes, out September 27th

Angie Martoccio

David Hasselhoff dropped a sprightly rendition of Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On” featuring the Cars’ Elliot Easton on guitar. The shoegaze cover will appear on Hasselhoff’s upcoming LP Open Your Eyes, out September 27th via Cleopatra Records.

The Baywatch icon stays true to the original “Head On,” which Jesus and Mary Chain released as a single in 1989, complete with synths, drum machine and layers upon layers of guitar feedback. “Makes you want to feel makes you want to try,” Hasselhoff sings, his voice swelling over a searing riff. “Makes you want to blow the stars from the sky.”

The track isn’t the only Eighties cover featured on the record. Hasselhoff recently dropped a rendition of Lord of the New Church’s 1982 song “Open Your Eyes” featuring the Stooges’ James Williamson on guitar. Echo & the Bunnymen’s 1987 classic “Lips Like Sugar” also appears, as well as collaborations with Todd Rundgren, Charlie Daniels and Ministry.

As for Easton, the guitarist’s supergroup the Empty Hearts — which includes Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Romantics guitarist Wally Palmar and the Chesterfield Kings’ bassist Andy Babiuk — recently unveiled a new song “Coat-Tailer.”

