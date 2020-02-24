David Guetta, the Chainsmokers to Perform at Electric Daisy Carnival 2020

Insomniac announced its Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 lineup on Friday, celebrating a full decade of the festival in Las Vegas. David Guetta, the Chainsmokers, Tiësto, DJ Snake, Alesso, Alison Wonderland and Martin Garrix are among the more than 250 dance and electronic artists announced in this year’s lineup.

EDC 2020 will take place Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 17th at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“In the 10 years since Las Vegas welcomed EDC with open arms, the city has become a second home to me, my family and many members of our Insomniac team,” Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella said in a statement. “EDC Las Vegas 2020 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of imagination and collaboration, and we wanted to celebrate those achievements with a lineup that represents the musical diversity of this amazing culture. I’m humbled by the milestone and grateful to the community, both local and global, that has supported the growth of EDC.”

Among the artists making their festival debut are Ahmed Romel, Golf Clap, Ilario Alicante, J. Worra, Kai Tracid and OMNOM.

Passes for EDC Las Vegas 2020 are currently sold out. Eighteen-plus festival attendees can join the waitlist for general admission, general admission plus and VIP passes here.