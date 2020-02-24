 David Guetta, Chainsmokers to Perform at Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next David Guetta, the Chainsmokers to Perform at Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

David Guetta, the Chainsmokers to Perform at Electric Daisy Carnival 2020

Tiësto, DJ Snake also join lineup for 10th year in Las Vegas

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
electric daisy carnival lineup

David Guetta, the Chainsmokers, Tiësto and more will perform at Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in May.

C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock; Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty Images

Insomniac announced its Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 lineup on Friday, celebrating a full decade of the festival in Las Vegas. David Guetta, the Chainsmokers, Tiësto, DJ Snake, Alesso, Alison Wonderland and Martin Garrix are among the more than 250 dance and electronic artists announced in this year’s lineup.

EDC 2020 will take place Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 17th at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“In the 10 years since Las Vegas welcomed EDC with open arms, the city has become a second home to me, my family and many members of our Insomniac team,” Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella said in a statement. “EDC Las Vegas 2020 is the culmination of a decade’s worth of imagination and collaboration, and we wanted to celebrate those achievements with a lineup that represents the musical diversity of this amazing culture. I’m humbled by the milestone and grateful to the community, both local and global, that has supported the growth of EDC.”

Among the artists making their festival debut are Ahmed Romel, Golf Clap, Ilario Alicante, J. Worra, Kai Tracid and OMNOM.

Passes for EDC Las Vegas 2020 are currently sold out. Eighteen-plus festival attendees can join the waitlist for general admission, general admission plus and VIP passes here.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.