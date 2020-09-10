 David Guetta, Sia Reunite for New Single 'Let's Love' - Rolling Stone
David Guetta, Sia Reunite for New Single ‘Let’s Love’

Collaborators teased track on TikTok before its release

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - DECEMBER 05: David Guetta performs live on stage during an Avicii tribute concert to raise awareness for mental health at Friends Area on December 5, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Redferns)

David Guetta and Sia have reunited for new song "Let's Love."

Michael Campanella/Redferns

David Guetta and Sia are back with their first collaboration in two years. “Let’s Love” follows their 2018 single “Flames.”

“So take my hand, don’t be afraid/This too shall pass/This too shall pass,” Sia sings over Guetta’s Eighties-tipped soundscape. “And we’ll get through it all together/We’ll get through it all together … Let’s love.”

Guetta previewed a snippet of the track on TikTok earlier this week. In order to help get “over difficult times together,” he asked fans to share what they do to stay positive.

“What I love is being in the studio and making music, especially here in Ibiza. Tell me what you love,” he said. “Tell me what you love, show me what you love. Send me your videos, anything you’re passion about. I think life is nothing without a passion and I want us to celebrate life together.”

Since their first collaborative smash hit, 2011’s “Titanium,” Guetta and Sia have worked together on a number of songs, including “Flames,” “Bang My Head” and “She Wolf (Falling to Pieces).”

Last month, Sia released her children’s song, “Riding on My Bike” from the benefit album, At Home With The Kids.

