Hear David Guetta’s New Double-Album ‘7’

David Guetta returned with 7, a massive 27-track double album, on Friday. It’s his first full-length since 2014.

The first half of 7 is filled with featured vocalists. Several have worked with Guetta on global hits in the past, like Sia and Nicki Minaj. The producer also recruits a number of rising stars, including the rapper Saweetie and the singers Ava Max, Madison Beer and Anne-Marie. The South African house music producer Black Coffee contributes to one track on 7; EDM mainstay Steve Aoki contributes to another. The second half of 7 eschews pop collaborations in favor of hard-nosed house music.

In a statement, the French DJ-producer explained that the glut of new material stemmed in part from reaching a happy new stage of his career. “When you’re just starting out as an artist you go step by step, and it’s only positive energy, passion, love, challenges,” he said. “And then the second phase, if you’re successful, is when you’re at the top and the energy changes to fear, because when you’re at the top you cannot go up any more. And now I feel like I’ve reached a third phase where I just want to put a lot of music out that I love.”

A number of songs on 7 have already come out, like “2U” with Justin Bieber and “Flames” with Sia. The latest single, “Goodbye” with Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj and Willy William, recently won the coveted “most-added” distinction at Top 40 radio. It reached over four million listeners through the airwaves last week.