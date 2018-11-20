David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, J Balvin Throw Tropical Rager in ‘Say My Name’ Video

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin unveiled a vibrant new video for their collaboration “Say My Name,” which appears on the French DJ/producer’s latest album, 7.

Hannah Lux Davis directed the video for “Say My Name,” which boasts a tropical vibe and vivid color palette. The clip is interspersed with shots of jungle flowers and animals, crafting a unique visual complement to the scenes of Guetta, Rexha and Balvin performing the track on a neon-lit dance floor filled with ravers in eye-popping outfits.

“Say My Name” marks the latest in a string of visuals for 7‘s numerous singles. Guetta has also shared clips for “Don’t Leave Me Alone,” featuring Anne-Marie, “Flames,” featuring Sia and “2U,” featuring Justin Bieber.

Guetta released 7 in September, marking his seventh LP and first since 2014’s Listen. The double-record features an array of collaborations with artists including Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo, Willy William, G-Eazy, Charli XCX and Lil Uzi Vert.