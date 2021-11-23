 David Guetta Shares Collaborator Filled Music Video For 'Family' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K. Are Up for Grammys, and Other Key Nomination Fails
Home Music Music News

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Go Around the World in ‘Family’ Music Video

The video was directed by Michael Garcia

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the music video for his collaborator-stacked music video for his latest single “Family,” David Guetta teams up with Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for an international celebration of friends that are more like family.

“Family is everything to me,” Rexha said in a release. “Sometimes you find friends that become your family, and that is what this song is about. Sharing this experience with David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie With A Hoodie made it even more special.”

Guetta had originally released international versions of “Family” featuring local artists from around the world. To celebrate the song’s theme of boundless connections, the video also features appearances from nine of those artists filmed in their home countries.

Annalisa appears from Italy, Imen Siar from the Middle East, LUNE from Germany, Jamie from Korea, 22Bullets from China, Julie Bergan from Nordics, Artik & Asti from Russia, IZA from Brazil, and Sofia Reyes from Latin America.

In total, “Family” brings together 13 artists for non-stop dancing at an international block party where the crowd spreads around the world, the house, and spills over into the streets in the Michael Garcia-directed video.

In This Article: A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.