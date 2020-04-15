 David Guetta to Stream Live Performance for COVID-19 Relief - Rolling Stone
David Guetta to Stream Live Performance for COVID-19 Relief

April 18th gig from Miami will raise money for four nonprofit organizations, including the World Health Organization and Feeding America

David Guetta

David Guetta will livestream a two-hour performance from Miami to raise money for organizations battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Guetta will livestream a two-hour performance from an undisclosed Miami location to raise money for four organizations battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The EDM giant — who was slated to headline Miami’s Ultra Music Festival in March before the dance fest became the first major U.S. festival canceled due to COVID-19 — will livestream his gig on Saturday, April 18th, at 6 p.m. EST. The performance will broadcast via Guetta’s social channels, as well as the Miami Downtown Development Authority’s Facebook page.

The performance promises “a state-of-the-art production that can be enjoyed from living rooms across the planet, packed with stunning visuals and quality music. 

The event will raise funds for the World Health OrganizationFeeding South Florida (which will receive $150,000), Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

“I’m very excited to share what’s been in the works for some time now,” Guetta said in a statement. “My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need.”

In This Article: David Guetta

