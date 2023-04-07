David Guetta Revives Haddaway’s ‘What Is Love’ With the Help of Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

David Guetta is continuing his streak of giving new life to EDM songs of the Nineties. On Friday, the French DJ released “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” a modern reimagining of Haddaway’s “What Is Love” featuring vocals from Anne-Marie and a rap feature from Coi Leray. The new track was co-written by Ed Sheeran, who hinted at the collaboration with Guetta in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I want you for the dirty and clean/When you’re wakin’ in your dreams/When you bite my tongue and make me scream,” sings Anne-Marie in the opening verse. Coi Leray lends her voice for the following verse: “On my body, he givin’ me kissеs/I’m well when I’m with him, I’m poppin’ like Adderalls/Baby, drop in my beach and go swimmin'”

The trio got together over the weekend to film what seems to be a music video for the track as the three artists teased the collaboration on social media.

The trio got together over the weekend to film what seems to be a music video for the track as the three artists teased the collaboration on social media.

The refreshed version of the club staple arrives after the success of his song “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Bebe Rexha, which earned the pair a Best Dance/Electronic Recording nomination at the Grammys earlier this year. The song was a modern remake of the 1998 club banger “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Italian outfit Eiffel 65.

Guetta recently released a remix of Leray’s hit song “Players” and joined Oliver Tree for “Here We Go Again” earlier this year. As for Anne-Marie, the British pop star released her single “Sad B!tch” and joined (G)I-DLE for “Expectations.”