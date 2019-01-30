See David Gilmour Play ‘Wish You Were Here’ on Guitar He’s Auctioning Off

Ahead of his massive guitar auction, David Gilmour explains how he fell into collecting instruments and his history with some of the more than 120 guitars he’ll be selling in a new video. The four-and-a-half–minute clip shows him playing the 12-string on which he wrote Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” as well as a close-up of him playing the iconic opening notes of “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” on his famed Black Strat — an instrument that auctioneers Christie’s expect will fetch between $100,000 and $150,000 this summer. That instrument, he says, was on every track he recorded from 1973 through the mid-Eighties.

“My dream and ambition was to have a Fender, preferably a Stratocaster,” Gilmour says in the clip. “I loved it from the beginning. Buddy Holly played one. Hank Marvin played one. And that was enough for me. I just wanted a Strat.”

The video also shows off his Fender Stratocaster with the serial number #0001 and a gold Les Paul he used for the solo on “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2).” He says in the video that he hopes the guitars make a lot of money for charity.

In a wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone this week, Gilmour said that he didn’t want people to interpret the auction as a move towards retirement; this is simply cleaning house. “Retiring is not a hard and fast thing for me in my life,” he said. “I don’t really have to retire. I don’t have to say those words. I don’t have to state that have retired or anything like that. If I retire, it will be a quiet, unnoticeable process at some point. But I’m not at that moment.”