See David Gilmour Join Richard Thompson for ‘Dimming of the Day’ at Thompson’s Birthday

Pink Floyd frontman David Gilmour joined Richard Thompson at the latter’s 70th birthday concert in London Monday for a performance of “Dimming of the Day,” the closing track of Richard and Linda Thompson’s 1975 album, Pour Down Like Silver.

Gilmour sang lead and played guitar on the lilting folk rock song, and about midway through he played a solo that recalled the melody he played on “Comfortably Numb.” Thompson then took the lead for a more avant-garde solo. According to reports, Gilmour and Thompson then played “Fat Old Sun,” a track off Pink Floyd’s Atom Heart Mother, although video of that performance has yet to surface.

Thompson welcomed several notable guests onstage at the Royal Albert Hall performance, where he played songs from throughout his career, including a few Fairport Convention numbers.

According to reports, Loudon Wainwright III performed “The Swimming Song” and “I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight” with him. Bob Mould joined in for a round of Thompson’s Amnesia cut “Turning of the Tide” and Mould’s “If I Can’t Change Your Mind.” And even the Spinal Tap character Derek Smalls (a.k.a. Harry Shearer) came up to sing his own “She Puts the Bitch in Obituary,” which Thompson guested on.

Other guests included Judith Owen, Olivia Chaney, Teddy Thompson, Alistair Anderson, Eliza Carthy and Hugh Cornwell, among others.

The singer’s ex, Linda, with whom he made many classic recordings in the Seventies, even made an appearance at the show, according to YouTube uploads. She joined in on a round of “That’s Enough,” a song from Thompson’s Family LP in 2014.

The evening ended with a performance of the Fairport Convention’s “Meet on the Ledge,” with the evening’s many collaborators joining Richard onstage. When it was done, Gilmour turned to Thompson to applaud him.