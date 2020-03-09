 Hear David Gilmour and Guy Pratt's Unreleased 'Hackers' Soundtrack Cut - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next John Oliver Rips Trump's Coronavirus Disinformation Campaign Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear David Gilmour, Guy Pratt’s Unreleased Song From ‘Hackers’ Soundtrack

Yes, that was the Pink Floyd guitarist’s solo you’ve been hearing in the Grand Central Station scene for 25 years, and it’s out Record Store Day

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

A 25-year-old secret – albeit poorly kept and widely known – can finally be confirmed: Yes, that is Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour playing one of his trademark guitar solos during a pivotal scene in the 1995 film/techie time capsule Hackers.

Sometime in The Division Bell era, Gilmour visited the home of Guy Pratt, Pink Floyd’s touring bassist since Momentarily Lapse of Reason, while the bassist was working on music for the 1995 movie about teenage computer whizzes — including Angelina Jolie in her first big-screen role — “hacking the world.”

The meet-up became an impromptu jam session that became “Grand Central Station,” an instrumental that appears during the film’s climactic scene in the New York transit hub. Credited only to Deep Cover in the end credits, the song — while distinctly Gilmour — was never tied officially to the guitarist, and the track itself didn’t feature on any of the three techno-heavy Hackers soundtracks.

That changes on Record Store Day on April 18th, when the Hackers soundtrack makes its vinyl debut and, with it, the first official release of Pratt and David Gilmour’s “Grand Central Station.”

Related

record store day releases
David Bowie, Britney Spears, Roger Waters Tapped for Record Store Day 2020 Releases
Vampire Weekend, Neutral Milk Hotel, the National Perform in 'Other Music' Documentary

Related

Bong Joon Ho, Jane Fonda, Kang-Ho Song, Kwak Sin Ae. Bong Joon Ho, right, reacts as he is presented with the award for best picture for "Parasite" from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin Ae92nd Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments of the 2020 Oscars
The 50 Best Movies of the 2010s

“This was such a fun thing to do, had to quickly knock it up at home and then David swung by and did his inimitable thing in one take,” Pratt told Rolling Stone of the quickie collaboration.

The 2-LP Hackers reissue, marking the film’s 25th anniversary, boasts four more tracks excised from the original soundtrack — Pratt’s “One Combination” and composer Simon Boswell’s “Hackers Suite,” as well as Leftfield’s “Open Up” and Massive Attack’s “Protection” — and is packed in a gatefold, new notes from director Iain Softley and unreleased photos of the cast.

Tracks from electronic music mainstays like Underworld, Prodigy, Stereo MC’s and Orbital also feature on the reissue, which will also arrive next month as a double-disc CD set complete with additional tracks from Boswell’s score.

Hackers Soundtrack Reissue Vinyl Track List

  1. “Halcyon and On and On” Performed by Orbital
  2. “Hackers Suite” Performed by Simon Boswell
  3. “Open Up” Performed by Leftfield
  4. “Cowgirl” Performed by Underworld
  5. “Voodoo People” Performed by Prodigy
  6. “Connected” Performed by Stereo MC’s
  7. “Original Bedroom Rockers” Performed by Kruder & Dorfmeister
  8. “One Love” Performed by The Prodigy
  9. “Good Grief” Performed by Urban Dance Squad
  10. “Protection” Performed by Massive Attack
  11. “One Combination” Performed by Guy Pratt
  12. “Grand Central Station” Performed by Guy Pratt, featuring David Gilmour
  13. “Heaven Knows” Performed by Squeeze

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.