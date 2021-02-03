 David Fincher, Atticus Ross Reunite for Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl Ad - Rolling Stone
Music News

David Fincher, Atticus Ross’ Latest Project Is a Super Bowl Commercial

Pair worked on a new 90-second spot for beer giant Anheuser-Busch

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

David Fincher and Atticus Ross have teamed up on a new Super Bowl commercial for Anheuser-Busch.

The ad agency Wieden+Kennedy helmed the project, tapping Fincher to executive-produce the 90-second spot, and Ross to compose the charming orchestral music. Dubbed, “Let’s Grab a Beer,” the commercial comprises a series of touching and funny vignettes that show people coming together over a beer.

The commercial arrives on the heels of Ross and his longtime musical partner, Trent Reznor, earning another Golden Globe nomination for the score for Fincher’s most recent film, Mank. Reznor, Ross, and Fincher first worked together on 2010’s The Social Network — which earned Ross and Reznor an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original score — while the pair also scored Fincher’s 2011 movie The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and 2014’s Gone Girl (the latter two were also nominated for Golden Globes).

On top of their score for Mank getting nominated, Reznor and Ross received an additional Best Original Score nomination for their work with Jon Batiste on Pixar’s Soul.

In This Article: David Fincher, Trent Reznor

Newswire

