David Crosby’s Final Band Details Tribute Show

David Crosby’s final band will reconvene later this summer for a special concert honoring the folk rock legend, who died back in January.

The show is both a tribute, as well as a make-up show of sorts: Crosby was originally scheduled to perform a set of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young classics at the Lobero Theatre on Feb. 22 to mark the Santa Barbara venue’s 150th birthday. The gig was obviously called off after his death, but now the band he assembled for that show will gather at the Lobero on Aug. 20 to perform the same setlist Crosby compiled.

The group, using the apt moniker Stand and Be Counted (after the classic CSNY song of the same name), will be joined onstage by special guest Shawn Colvin. The lineup features an array of all-star session and touring players, including Steve Postell (guitar/vocals), James Raymond (keys/vocals, and Crosby’s son), Stevie Distanislao (drums/vocals), Dean Parks (guitar), Chris Stills (guitar, and son of Stephen Stills), Andrew Ford (bass), Lara Johnston (vocals), and Ken Stacey (vocals).

Tickets for the Stand and Be Counted concert aren’t on sale yet, but pricing information is currently available on the Lobero’s website.

Crosby died in January at the age of 81 after a "long illness," according to his family. While no exact cause of death was given, his former bandmate, Graham Nash, later said on the Kyle Meredith With podcast that Crosby died during a bout of Covid-19.

“He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band,” Nash said, ostensibly referring to the original Lobero Theatre show. “After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he’d already had Covid, and he had Covid again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic.”

Nash added that Crosby living to 81 was “astonishing” but admitted his death was still a “shock.” “It was kind of like an earthquake, you know?” He continued. “You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”