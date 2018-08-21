David Crosby Unveils U.S. Fall Tour

David Crosby will tour the U.S. this fall with his Lighthouse Band, kicking off the five-week run on November 2nd at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre. The trek will wrap on December 8th at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, August 24th.

The Lighthouse Band — comprised of Becca Stevens, Michael League of Snarky Puppy and Michelle Willis — is also collaborating with Crosby on his upcoming solo album, which will be released via BMG this fall. The album will be the musician’s fourth solo album in five years, following his 2017 effort Sky Trails. Stevens, League and Willis previously worked with Crosby on the tour supporting his 2016 album Lighthouse. More details about the new album are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition, Crosby is the subject of a new documentary produced by Cameron Crowe and directed by A.J. Eaton, who has been following the musician for several years. The film, announced in April, will be the first fully-authorized documentary on Crosby and will released by BMG. “David Crosby has been near the forefront of music and social change for the last four decades,” Crowe said in a statement when the documentary was announced. “Now 76, he’s forging a new path by seeking out younger musicians and trying to make a mark in a world now so different from the generation he came to define in the 60’s. It’s a raw and moving portrait, rough edges and all.”

Tour Dates:

Nov 2 @ Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Nov 4 @ Aladdin Theatre – Portland, OR

Nov 6 @ Castro Theatre – San Francisco, CA

Nov 8 @ Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA

Nov 9 @ Golden State Theatre – Monterey, CA

Nov 10 @ Fred Kavli Theatre – Thousand Oaks, CA

Nov 12 @ Balboa Theatre – San Diego, CA

Nov 13 @ City National Grove – Anaheim, CA

Nov 15 @ National Hispanic Cultural Centre – Albuquerque, NM

Nov 17 @ Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS

Nov 19 @ North Shore Centre for the Performing Arts – Skokie, IL

Nov 20 @ Capitol Theatre – Madison, WI

Nov 24 @ The Paramount Theatre – Cedar Rapids, IA

Nov 25 @ Kalamazoo State Theatre – Kalamazoo, MI

Nov 28 @ The Kent Stage – Kent, OH

Nov 29 @ Weinberg Center for the Arts – Frederick, MD

Dec 1 @ The Egg Performing Arts Centre – Albany, NY

Dec 2 @ Whitaker Centre for Science and the Arts, Sunoco Performance Theatre – Harrisburg, PA

Dec 4 @ Tupelo Music Hall – Derry, NH

Dec 5 @ Bergen Performing Arts Centre – Englewood, NJ

Dec 7 @ Zeiterion Performing Arts Centre – New Bedford, MA

Dec 8 @ Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY