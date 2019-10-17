Watch David Crosby, Steely Dan Team Up for Riveting ‘Wooden Ships’ Performance

For the past two nights, David Crosby has joined Steely Dan at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for special renditions of the Crosby, Stills and Nash tune “Wooden Ships” and the Steely Dan classic “Reelin’ In the Years.”

One attendee, Joshua Goodman, posted a video on Facebook featuring most of the “Wooden Ships” performance from the October 15th gig (via Brooklyn Vegan).

Unsurprisingly, Crosby and Steely Dan delivered the song with a thick blues-rock groove reminiscent of the CSN original as opposed to Jefferson Airplane’s psych-tinged cover.

Short snippets of Crosby’s cameo on “Reelin’ In the Years” have also surfaced on Instagram, with the musician chugging away on rhythm guitar as the lead guitarists wheel through the tune’s famous riff.

Steely Dan are in the middle of their annual five-night residency at the Beacon Theatre, which wraps October 22nd. The band will also play multi-night stands in Boston and Philadelphia this fall, with one-offs scheduled in smaller cities around the East Coast.

As for Crosby, the musician released his most recent album, Here If You Listen, last year, while he spent much of the summer on the road. In addition to his music, Crosby has been serving as Rolling Stone‘s resident advice columnist, most recently offering his insights on addiction, monogamy, marijuana and forgiveness.