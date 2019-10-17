 David Crosby Joins Steely Dan for ‘Wooden Ships’ at Beacon Theatre – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next ‘Through Being Cool’ at 20: Saves the Day’s Chris Conley Looks Back on an Emo Landmark Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch David Crosby, Steely Dan Team Up for Riveting ‘Wooden Ships’ Performance

Musician also joined band on “Reelin’ In the Years” during first two nights of Beacon residency

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
david crosby steely dan

David Crosby joined Steely Dan for renditions of "Wooden Ships" and "Reelin' In the Years" during their Beacon Theatre residency.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock; RMV/Shutterstock

For the past two nights, David Crosby has joined Steely Dan at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for special renditions of the Crosby, Stills and Nash tune “Wooden Ships” and the Steely Dan classic “Reelin’ In the Years.”

One attendee, Joshua Goodman, posted a video on Facebook featuring most of the “Wooden Ships” performance from the October 15th gig (via Brooklyn Vegan).

Unsurprisingly, Crosby and Steely Dan delivered the song with a thick blues-rock groove reminiscent of the CSN original as opposed to Jefferson Airplane’s psych-tinged cover.

Short snippets of Crosby’s cameo on “Reelin’ In the Years” have also surfaced on Instagram, with the musician chugging away on rhythm guitar as the lead guitarists wheel through the tune’s famous riff.

View this post on Instagram

Steely Dan with David Crosby

A post shared by Irwin Abraham (@abrahamster2) on

Steely Dan are in the middle of their annual five-night residency at the Beacon Theatre, which wraps October 22nd. The band will also play multi-night stands in Boston and Philadelphia this fall, with one-offs scheduled in smaller cities around the East Coast.

As for Crosby, the musician released his most recent album, Here If You Listen, last year, while he spent much of the summer on the road. In addition to his music, Crosby has been serving as Rolling Stone‘s resident advice columnist, most recently offering his insights on addiction, monogamy, marijuana and forgiveness.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.