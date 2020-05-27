David Crosby, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh to Perform at Virtual Joe Biden Fundraiser

David Crosby, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, Rufus Wainwright and Jimmy Buffett will perform during Rock Out on a Night In With Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, May 28th at 8 p.m. ET, as Variety reports.

Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, the streaming virtual fundraising event will feature “virtual conversations and performances,” according to the event invitation, where tickets are available.

“I met Joe Biden years ago at the first LGBTQ reception since the Clinton administration hosted by Obama at the White House. It was an incredibly moving event. I met a lesbian couple who were in tears. They said all their lives they have been protesting outside of the White House and now they were invited in,” Wainwright wrote on Instagram. “I was impressed with Joe Biden’s sincerity, energy, enthusiasm and embrace of the LGBTQ community. It is now an honor to support his campaign by singing at a virtual fundraiser for his campaign tomorrow.”

Another music-oriented streaming virtual fundraiser for Biden will take place on June 11th at 8 p.m. ET. As Variety notes, A Fabulous Evening With Vice President Joe Biden will feature headliners Barbra Streisand and John Legend.