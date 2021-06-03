See David Crosby’s Lyric Video for ‘River Rise’

David Crosby has paired his new single “River Rise” with a video featuring the song’s lyrics, co-written by Michael McDonald and Crosby’s son James Raymond.

“‘River Rise’ came from wanting to write something very evocative of California, but almost with a country-song perspective,” Raymond previously said of the track, “something that speaks to the empowerment of the everyman or everywoman.”

The single features on Crosby’s upcoming album For Free, arriving July 23rd, less than a month before his 80th birthday. The album — named after the Joni Mitchell classic that Crosby covers on For Free — is Crosby’s fifth LP since 2014, and also features collaborations with Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen and Sarah Jarosz.

“I think people are going to love this record,” Crosby told Rolling Stone in 2020. “I think people are going to like the music. And that is great. That is what I’m holding onto, fiercely, to try and get through all the crazy. And there’s a lot of crazy.”