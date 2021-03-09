David Crosby Answers Your Questions on Dating, Prenuptial Agreements, and Impotence

David Crosby may have sold his publishing to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, but his Rolling Stone advice column Ask Croz remains 100% his own. As has been the case for the past couple of years, Crosby is taking questions from readers on whatever thing they feel like asking. No topic is out of bounds.

In this newest round, Croz responds to a 64-year-old man that can no longer “get it up,” to use his own words. “It happens to all of us,” Crosby tells him. “And it’s grim. It’s one of those milestones you don’t want to get to and there isn’t a damn thing you can do about it. The only thing you can do about it is learn to accept it gracefully. It’s not the end of the world. It’s just the end of sex, which used to be pretty much fun. You’ll be OK, man. It leaves a big hole when it goes away. You miss it a lot, but there’s lots more to do.”

He also fields a question from an engaged man who’s thinking about asking his fiancé to sign a prenuptial agreement. “I think a prenup is saying ‘I don’t trust you,'” says Crosby. “I didn’t do it. I don’t have one with my wife and I wouldn’t do one if I was going to get married now. If you have to have a prenup, you’re marrying the wrong person. If you’re with the right person, you trust them…[A prenup] is a terrible way to start a relationship.”

He also tells a serial dater how to know if he’s found true love. “I once asked my mom, ‘What’s the deal with love and marriage?'” he says. “‘You find someone that loves you, and then you’re happy?’ She said, ‘Actually, if you want to be really happy, find someone that you can make happy.’ That’s a really brilliant piece of information and it’s what I did. I found someone I can make happy and it worked.”

