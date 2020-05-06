David Crosby Postpones Summer Tour Due to COVID-19

David Crosby has postponed his summer tour with the Sky Trails Band that was supposed to kick off May 14th at the Santa Barbara Bowl due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety and wellbeing of the fans is our paramount concern and with this in mind, we had to make this decision,” he said in a statement. “We are already in the process of rescheduling all these shows and we should have news for this very soon.”

Last month, Crosby told Rolling Stone that he hoped this wouldn’t be necessary. “I don’t want to be sitting at home, man,” he said. “I’m 78. I only got a few years left. You know that. I don’t want to spend them sitting on my butt. I got a lot of music in me still, and I’m trying really hard to make music every minute I fucking can, because it’s the one place I can contribute.”

Crosby’s precarious financial situation makes this postponement particularly difficult. “I’m sitting here, watching the last bits of cash that I’ve got dribble out, and I don’t have any savings,” he said. “So it’s not looking good.”

Things are so dire that he might be forced to sell his guitars. “Once the guitars are gone, we lose the house,” he said. “I’ve lived here for 21, 22 years. It’s not big and impressive. It’s just a small, really sweet, adobe house, tile roof, in the middle of cattle country. It’s really wide open here. It’s a wonderful place to live. I want to die here. I don’t want to have to leave.”

He is urging fans to hold onto their tickets since they’ll be valid for the new dates once they are announced. “Everyone keep washing your hands,” he wrote, “observe social distancing, cough into your elbows and be safe!”

Crosby joins a long list of artists that were forced to postpone or cancel their tours because of the pandemic. Some have pushed their dates to the fall, while others bumped them to 2021. The cold reality is that nobody knows when mass public events like concerts will be safe and viable again.