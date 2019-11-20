David Crosby, Graham Nash Plot Separate 2020 Tours

David Crosby and Graham Nash are both hitting the road in 2020 — just not together.

Starting on March 4th at the Strand Theatre in York, Pennsylvania, Graham Nash will be touring in support of his 2018 release Over the Years… The set will also include Crosby, Stills & Nash songs along with Nash’s Hollies tunes. The tour will conclude April 1st in St. Louis. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Crosby and his Sky Trails Band have announced a late spring/early summer 2020 tour, kicking off May 14th in Santa Barbara. JamBase reports that Crosby and his band will be playing new songs from an upcoming album on the tour along with old favorites, “plus a few surprises as well.” The tour will include a set at Lockn’ Music Festival in Arrington, Virginia, on June 20th, which will double as an 80th birthday set in honor of the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22nd.

Graham Nash 2020 Tour Dates

March 4 – York, PA @ Strand TheatreYork

March 5 – Tarrytown, NY @ The Music Hall

March 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

March 8 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

March 10 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

March 12 – Newton, NJ @ The Newton Theatre

March 13 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

March 14 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

March 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

March 18 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 19 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall Capitol Theatre

March 21 – Coral Springs, FL @ Coral Springs Center for the Arts

March 22 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 25 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

March 28 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

March 29 – Asheville, NC @ Diana Wortham Theatre

March 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

April 1 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

David Crosby 2020 Tour Dates

May 14 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

May 16 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

May 17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room

May 22 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

May 24 – Boulder, CO @ Chatauqua Auditorium

May 26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

May 27 – Austin, TX @ Paramount

May 29 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Guest House

May 30 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou

June 1 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe

June 2 – Harrisburg, PA @ Whitaker Center For Science and the Arts – Sunoco Performance Theater

June 8 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

June 10 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

June 11 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Performing Arts Center

June 13 – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theater

June 14 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

June 16 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (Toronto Jazz Fest)

June 21 – Westhampton Beach, NY@ Westhampton Beach PAC