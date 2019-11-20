David Crosby, Graham Nash Plot Separate 2020 Tours

David Crosby and Graham Nash are both hitting the road in 2020 — just not together.
Starting on March 4th at the Strand Theatre in York, Pennsylvania, Graham Nash will be touring in support of his 2018 release Over the Years… The set will also include Crosby, Stills & Nash songs along with Nash’s Hollies tunes. The tour will conclude April 1st in St. Louis. Tickets are on sale now.
Meanwhile, Crosby and his Sky Trails Band have announced a late spring/early summer 2020 tour, kicking off May 14th in Santa Barbara. JamBase reports that Crosby and his band will be playing new songs from an upcoming album on the tour along with old favorites, “plus a few surprises as well.” The tour will include a set at Lockn’ Music Festival in Arrington, Virginia, on June 20th, which will double as an 80th birthday set in honor of the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22nd.
Graham Nash 2020 Tour Dates
March 4 – York, PA @ Strand TheatreYork
March 5 – Tarrytown, NY @ The Music Hall
March 7 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
March 8 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
March 10 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
March 12 – Newton, NJ @ The Newton Theatre
March 13 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
March 14 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
March 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
March 18 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 19 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall Capitol Theatre
March 21 – Coral Springs, FL @ Coral Springs Center for the Arts
March 22 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 25 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
March 28 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
March 29 – Asheville, NC @ Diana Wortham Theatre
March 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
April 1 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
David Crosby 2020 Tour Dates
May 14 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
May 16 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center
May 17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room
May 22 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts
May 24 – Boulder, CO @ Chatauqua Auditorium
May 26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
May 27 – Austin, TX @ Paramount
May 29 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Guest House
May 30 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou
June 1 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe
June 2 – Harrisburg, PA @ Whitaker Center For Science and the Arts – Sunoco Performance Theater
June 8 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
June 10 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
June 11 – Albany, NY @ The Egg Performing Arts Center
June 13 – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theater
June 14 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater
June 16 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (Toronto Jazz Fest)
June 21 – Westhampton Beach, NY@ Westhampton Beach PAC