David Crosby Answers Your Questions on Edibles, Beatles vs Stones

“I’m an opinionated son of a bitch,” David Crosby says at the top of our newest Ask Croz video. But that’s precisely why the rock legend has served as our advice columnist for the past couple of years. He’s a man who’s seen it all, done it all, and he’s willing to answer any question readers pose to him so they can learn from his hard-earned life experience.

In this latest round, he replies to a grandparent who fears their eight-year-old grandson is an “adrenaline junkie” who might turn to drugs once he gets older. “All eight-year-olds have an appetite for thrills,” Crosby says. “He wants to be able to fly, jump off a building, be 20-feet-tall, go under the ocean, and be on the top of a mountain. He wants to experience it all. I would not be worried.”

Turning toward music, he responds to a fan who wants him to settle the age-old debate about the Beatles vs the Rolling Stones. “Beatles,” he says. “Mainly because of the range of stuff that they did. The Stones did have a fairly wide range that they did, but the Beatles had a much wider range of writing that they could do. And the Beatles could sing harmony. The Stones can’t do that for squat…It’s a matter of personal taste, of course. But for me, the Beatles, no question.”

Finally, he fields questions from a recently widowed nurse who is thinking about trying THC edibles in an effort to “have a little fun,” but doesn’t know how much to take. “Find one that you like,” Crosby says. “Either a commercial one that somebody makes or that you make yourself, and take a little bit. It’s called ‘titrating.’ You take just a little bit first and see how strong it is. If it’s not strong enough, you take a little more and wait. Once you establish what your dosage is, you take that dose whenever you want. You know what will happen. I do edibles every night. I eat ginger snaps that my wife makes. They are wonderful and they get you high, which can’t be a bad thing.”

