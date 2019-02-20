David Crosby Announces Dates for 2019 ‘Sky Trails’ Tour

David Crosby is hitting the road for a spring solo tour that will take him all across the U.S. The 23-date trek kicks off May 10th at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wraps up June 16th at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor, Maine. He’ll be backed by his Sky Trails band, which includes keyboardist James Raymond, bassist Mai Leisz, drummer Steve DiStanislao, guitarist Jeff Pevar and keyboardist/singer Michelle Willis.

The tour comes at a remarkable period of productivity for Crosby, who has released four solo albums over the past five years. By comparison, he released just three albums throughout his entire career prior to that. “The last couple of years have been the densest, longest writing surge I think I’ve ever had,” he told Rolling Stone in 2016. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense. Most people at my age are either lazy or they’re just pulling the handle trying to get another hit. They feel that maybe they’ve said everything they want to say. They also just don’t work at it. I’m not smarter or better than they are. It’s just that the songs are coming to me.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of not just the first Crosby, Stills and Nash album, but also the addition of Neil Young into the group, their first tour and their legendary set at Woodstock. A reunion tour of CSN or CSNY would be highly lucrative, but the group remains hopelessly fractured and any sort of reconciliation seems increasingly unlikely as the months tick by and the members announce their own separate albums and tours.

On his last tour, Crosby focused largely on songs from his solo catalog, though he did perform the CSN/CSNY classics “Guinnevere,” “Deja Vu” and “Ohio” along with their famous cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.”

David Crosby Tour Dates

May 10th – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

May 11th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

May 13th – St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

May 15th – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall

May 16th – Nashville, TN @ City Winery – Nashville

May 18th – Brevard, NC @ Brevard Music Center

May 20th – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

May 21st – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

May 23rd – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

May 24th – Key West, FL @ Key West Theater

May 26th – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 29th – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

May 30th – Charleston, WV @ Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

June 1st – Pennsauken, NJ @ Cooper River Park – Twilight Series

June 2nd – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

June 4th – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

June 5th – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

June 7th – Ridgefield, CT @Ridgefield Playhouse

June 8th – Woodstock, NY @Levon Helm Studios

June 10th – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

June 12th – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

June 13th – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

June 15th – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

June 16th – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theater