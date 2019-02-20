×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next The Lonely Island Plot First-Ever Multi-City Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

David Crosby Announces Dates for 2019 ‘Sky Trails’ Tour

CSN/CSNY may not be celebrating their 50th anniversary, but you can still see David Crosby play the classics on his own tour

By

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
David CrosbyDavid Crosby in concert at Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan Italy - 11 Sep 2018

David Crosby in concert at Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, Italy.

Roberto Finizio/REX/Shutterstock

David Crosby is hitting the road for a spring solo tour that will take him all across the U.S. The 23-date trek kicks off May 10th at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wraps up June 16th at the Criterion Theater in Bar Harbor, Maine. He’ll be backed by his Sky Trails band, which includes keyboardist James Raymond, bassist Mai Leisz, drummer Steve DiStanislao, guitarist Jeff Pevar and keyboardist/singer Michelle Willis.

The tour comes at a remarkable period of productivity for Crosby, who has released four solo albums over the past five years. By comparison, he released just three albums throughout his entire career prior to that. “The last couple of years have been the densest, longest writing surge I think I’ve ever had,” he told Rolling Stone in 2016. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense. Most people at my age are either lazy or they’re just pulling the handle trying to get another hit. They feel that maybe they’ve said everything they want to say. They also just don’t work at it. I’m not smarter or better than they are. It’s just that the songs are coming to me.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of not just the first Crosby, Stills and Nash album, but also the addition of Neil Young into the group, their first tour and their legendary set at Woodstock. A reunion tour of CSN or CSNY would be highly lucrative, but the group remains hopelessly fractured and any sort of reconciliation seems increasingly unlikely as the months tick by and the members announce their own separate albums and tours.

On his last tour, Crosby focused largely on songs from his solo catalog, though he did perform the CSN/CSNY classics “Guinnevere,” “Deja Vu” and “Ohio” along with their famous cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock.”

David Crosby Tour Dates

Related

Ian MacKaye, Skip Groff and Henry Rollins
Skip Groff, Record Store Owner and Minor Threat Producer, Dead at 70
Hear Judah & the Lion’s Collab ‘Pictures’ With Kacey Musgraves

May 10th – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
May 11th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
May 13th – St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
May 15th – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall
May 16th – Nashville, TN @ City Winery – Nashville
May 18th – Brevard, NC @ Brevard Music Center
May 20th – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
May 21st – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
May 23rd – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
May 24th – Key West, FL @ Key West Theater
May 26th – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
May 29th – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
May 30th – Charleston, WV @ Clay Center for Arts & Sciences
June 1st – Pennsauken, NJ @ Cooper River Park – Twilight Series
June 2nd – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
June 4th – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
June 5th – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
June 7th – Ridgefield, CT @Ridgefield Playhouse
June 8th – Woodstock, NY @Levon Helm Studios
June 10th – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
June 12th – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
June 13th – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House
June 15th – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater
June 16th – Bar Harbor, ME @ Criterion Theater

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad