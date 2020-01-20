David Crosby Answers Your Questions on Oral Sex, Grieving for a Child, and Smoking Weed

David Crosby knows that the idea of asking him for advice is a bit ridiculous, but the countless people that have written into him and read his monthly Ask Croz column over the past few months feel very differently. Questions have poured in from all over the world about everything from sex to drugs to politics and intense family issues. There’s nothing he won’t answer because there’s nothing the man hasn’t lived through himself.

In this newest chapter, Croz fields questions from a woman frustrated with her with a sexual imbalance in her marriage, a father struggling to cope with the loss of a child and husband trying to deal with major musical differences within his marriage. As always, Crosby reads the questions for the first time on camera and offers immediate, unvarnished advice right off the dome.

When he’s not fielding questions from our readers, David Crosby is busy making music. He kicks off his next tour May 14th in Santa Barbara and will go across much of the country, wrapping up June 21st in Westhampton Beach, New York. He’s also working on a new studio album. Amazingly, it’ll be his fifth album since resuming his solo recording career in 2014 with Croz.