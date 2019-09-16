David Crosby Answers Your Questions About Heroin, Monogamy, Weed and Forgiveness

David Crosby has answered many tricky questions this past year in his new role as Rolling Stone’s advice columnist, but in this new round he put to the test like never before with queries about forgiving a heroin-addicted son, learning how to love just one woman, kicking hard drugs and living as a hippie in America circa 2019. As always, he didn’t see a single one of the questions before going in from the camera and he didn’t flinch at any of them.

Crosby has managed to fit in Ask Croz sessions between touring in support of his new album Here If You Listen and promoting his new documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name. He wraps up his tour on Tuesday night at Red Rocks in Denver, Colorado and is already looking ahead to his next album. Amazingly, it will be his fifth since reestablishing his solo career in 2014 with Croz. (By comparison, he released a scant three solo albums between 1971 and 2014.)

If you have any questions for Crosby, please e-mail to to AskCroz@rollingstone.com or tweet them with the hashtag #AskCroz. We love talking to Croz about his life and career, but please stick to advice questions about your own life.