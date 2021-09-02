 David Crosby Plots 'If I Could Only Remember My Name' Deluxe Reissue - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

David Crosby Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Debut Solo LP

Croz’s ‘If I Could Only Remember My Name’ will be reissued as a two-disc deluxe edition. Hear the previously unreleased track “Riff 1”

Andy Greene

BIG SUR - SEPTEMBER 15: David Crosby of Crosby, Stills and Nash and Young is photographed backstage at the Big Sur Folk Festival held at the Esalen Institue on September, 15 1969 in Big Sur, California. This image was used as the cover of the October 18th, 1969 issue of Rolling stone Magazine. (Photo by Robert Altman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Robert Altman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A 50th anniversary edition of David Crosby’s 1971 solo debut If I Could Only Remember My Name is being released on October 15th. It features a remastered version of the original LP and a bonus disc packed with previously-released demos, outtakes, and alternate takes from the album sessions. There will also be a 180-gram vinyl edition. Check out the previously-unheard track “Riff 1” right here.

If I Could Only Remember My Name was recorded throughout 1970 and early 1971 as Crosby was dealing with the shocking death of girlfriend Christine Hinton, and the overwhelming success of CSN/CSNY. It features a stunning roster of guest musicians, including Jerry Garcia, Joni Mitchell, Grace Slick, Phil Lesh, Micky Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Jorma Kaukonen, Paul Kantner, Gregg Rolie and Jack Casady along with Graham Nash and Neil Young.

Garcia was as constant presence by Crosby’s side throughout the sessions. “There’d be that grin, and then that look in the eyes, and this fascination with the music,” Crosby says in a statement. “Easy, not forced, graceful, fun, ever-present. It was a kindness, I’m pretty sure. Jerry never said that, never even implied it. Just, ‘Hey, I heard you were doing something. What are you doing? Let’s do something.'”

In the years that followed, Crosby turned his creative attention to CSN, CSNY, and Crosby/Nash. He wouldn’t release another solo album until 1989’s Oh Yes I Can. In the past five years, however, he’s released five solo albums, and another two are in the works.

“I’m fuckin’ lucky,” he told Rolling Stone in June. “I don’t know if I have two weeks left of life or 10 years, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is what you do with the time. If you sit there on your butt and worry about dying, then you fucking wasted it. I haven’t been wasting it. I’m having a really good time, and feeling wonderfully about it. Sooner or later, something is going to break. Right now, my life is pretty great.”

If I Could Only Remember My Name – 50th Anniversary

Disc One: Original Album

1. “Music Is Love”
2. “Cowboy Movie”
3. “Tamalpais High (At About 3)”
4. “Laughing”
5. “What Are Their Names”
6. “Traction In The Rain”
7. “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)”
8. “Orleans”
9. “I’d Swear There Was Somebody Here”
10. “Kids And Dogs” (Bonus track)

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

1. “Riff 1” – Demo *
2. “Tamalpais High (At About 3)” – Demo *
3. “Kids And Dogs” – Demo *
4. “The Wall Song” – Demo *
5. “Games” – Demo *
6. “Laughing” – Demo *
7. “Song With No Words (Tree With No Leaves)” – Demo
8. “Where Will I Be” – Demo *
9. “Cowboy Movie” – Alternate Version *
10. “Bach Mode” – Pre-Critical Mass *
11. “Coast Road” *
12. “Dancer” *
13. “Fugue” *

* previously unreleased

