David Byrne Announces Multimedia Project ‘We Are Not Divided’

David Byrne has announced a multimedia project through his online magazine Reasons to Be Cheerful, titled We Are Not Divided. The project will run for six weeks between September 17th and November 2nd and will be a “collaborative journalistic exploration of our capacity to overcome division,” according to a press release for the venture.

We Are Not Divided will include written features, internationally reported stories, infographics, videos and more interactive content centered around bridging the divides between people and overcoming differences. Reasons to Be Cheerful will be collaborating with editorial staffers from The Guardian, The Marshall Project, The Tyee, Next City, Freakonomics, Solutions Journalism Network and more to bring the project to life. The collection will also feature original hand-drawn illustrations by Byrne.

“This series is hopeful at a time when that is in short supply,” Byrne stated. “I realize the title might come as a shock. Not divided? Are you kidding me? What world are you living in? I am more than a little aware of what’s happening, but the truth is there is evidence that we can find ways to come together –– I have to believe that or I would sink into despair. Luckily, there are people and initiatives out there that we can look to for inspiration, and boy do we need it.”

Along with its reported features, We Are Not Divided will run a week-long video interview series, Bridging Divides, hosted by Scott Shigeoka.