 David Byrne Postpones 'Theater of the Mind' Project to 2021 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'RS Interview: Special Edition' With Samin Nosrat Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

David Byrne Postpones Immersive ‘Theater of the Mind’ Project to 2021

“Postponing this production, which has been many years in the making, is heartbreaking for everyone involved,” DCPA Off-Center Curator Charlie Miller said

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Byrne

David Byrne has postponed his immersive 'Theater of the Mind' project to 2021.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

David Byrne’s immersive, sensory-rich theater project Theater of the Mind will now be premiering in 2021.

The production was supposed to open this year at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, via its DCPA Off-Center arm, but the city’s pandemic shutdown has upended Byrne and co-creator Mala Gaonkar’s plans. They plan on announcing rescheduled dates in the future and promise to send updates via the project’s website.

“Postponing this production, which has been many years in the making, is heartbreaking for everyone involved,” DCPA Off-Center Curator Charlie Miller said in a statement. “But given the uncertainties of what the future of this pandemic holds, we found ourselves with no other choice. DCPA Off-Center remains deeply committed to producing Theater of the Mind in Denver, and we hope to share this groundbreaking experience with our community as soon as we safely and responsibly can.”

Byrne detailed his vision for the project late last year in an interview with Rolling Stone. “It will be in a warehouse, where it’s divided into a bunch of different rooms,” he said at the time. “A group of 16 audience members will go from room to room and experience these perceptual things. When they leave one room, another group goes in there. That way, you can get 400 people in from 6 p.m. to 10. You get the same number as if it were a theater show, but you get more in small groups.”

The former Talking Heads frontman recently ended a successful Broadway run of his American Utopia show, which found him performing songs from throughout his career with a group of musicians who danced and carried their instruments around the stage. Before the coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Spike Lee announced his intention to film a version of the show for a release later this year; he and Byrne have yet to announce a release date for the picture.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, David Byrne

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.