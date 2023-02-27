David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux to Perform at 2023 Oscars

The Academy Awards are just weeks away — and a new cohort of performers has been announced. On Monday, the Oscars revealed that Talking Heads’ David Byrne will be joined by Stephanie Hsu and trio Son Lux to perform the song “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The track — which featured vocals by Mitski and songwriting by Ryan Lott, who fronts Son Lux — is one of the nominees for Best Original Song, alongside Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” Sofia Carson and Diane Warren’s “Applause,” Lady Gaga and Blood Pop’s “Hold my Hand,” and M.M. Keeravani’s “Naatu Naatu.”

Along with Bryne and Hsu, it was previously announced that Rihanna will represent Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a performance of “Lift Me Up.”

“This Is a Life” is the opening song on a massive 49-song Everything Everywhere soundtrack released last year. The two hours of music on the soundtrack marks what Son Lux — the experimental trio of Rafiq Bhatia, Ian Chang, and Lott — have referred to as their “most ambitious undertaking to date,” completed over the course of two years.

“Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project,” the trio said in a statement at the time. Trending Trump White House Pressured Disney to Censor ... Jimmy Kimmel Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Devise Bloodline Cursing Scheme at SAG Awards Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracies During ‘SNL’ Monologue Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of 'Soft Swinging'

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most-nominated film at the awards show this year, collecting a nod in the Best Picture category, while directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are up for Best Director. Hsu, who’ll perform, is up for Best Supporting Actress, alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.