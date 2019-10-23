Watch David Byrne Perform ‘One Fine Day’ With Brooklyn Youth Chorus on ‘Kimmel’

In honor of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s special NYC week, David Byrne joined the Brooklyn Youth Chorus to perform “One Fine Day” at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. For the dramatic performance Bryne uses the backstage hallways and rooms as well as the stage itself, taking a solitary microphone in front of the chorus and a percussionist.

“One Fine Day” comes off Byrne’s acclaimed 2008 album with Brian Eno, Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, and Bryne has previously performed it live with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. The musician was supporting his new show, David Byrne’s American Utopia, which opened at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre earlier this month. The production, which runs through January 19th and was named for his recent album, features Bryne onstage in collaboration with 11 other artists. Tickets for the concert are currently on sale.

Earlier this year Byrne launched a new online magazine called Reasons to Be Cheerful, which aims to be a “tonic for tumultuous times.” “It often seems as if the world is going straight to Hell,” the musician said in a statement. “I wake up in the morning, I look at the paper, and I say to myself, ‘Oh no!’ Often I’m depressed for half the day. I imagine some of you feel the same. Recently, I realized this isn’t helping. Nothing changes when you’re numb. So, as a kind of remedy, and possibly as a kind of therapy, I started collecting good news. Not schmaltzy, feel-good news, but stuff that reminded me, ‘Hey, there’s positive stuff going on! People are solving problems and it’s making a difference!’ I began telling others about what I’d found.”