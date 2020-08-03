David Byrne Launches New Radio Show ‘Here Comes Everybody’

David Byrne launched a new radio show, Here Comes Everybody, on Sonos Sound System Station this past Saturday. Airing on the first of every month — and available on MixCloud afterward for all to hear — the show sees Byrne creating a new, “very often thematic” playlist each episode.

“I make a new playlist every month!” Byrne explained in a statement. “I try not to repeat songs, but sometimes one can’t help going back to something one loves. The playlists for this radio show are very often thematic — movie scores, current releases, South Indian surprises, Turkish pop. You may not like them all, but then come back next month and there it will be…the music you have been waiting for your whole life.”

The first episode features songs from Christine and the Queens, Serpentwithfeet, Barış Manço, Ornette Coleman, Chief Dr Sikuru Ayinde Barrister and more. Byrne also took time to pay tribute to film composer Ennio Morricone, who died last month.

Sonos Radio’s artist hour blocks now include shows from Thom Yorke, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard and Jeff Parker in addition to Byrne, and are all available via the Sonos app.

The Spike Lee-directed film version of Byrne’s Broadway musical American Utopia, itself based on the tour behind his most recent album of the same name, will premiere on HBO later this year.