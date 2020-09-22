David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Comes to HBO: Watch the Trailer

The filmed version of David Byrne’s acclaimed Broadway show, American Utopia, has a new trailer ahead of its arrival on HBO. Directed by Spike Lee, the film debuts Saturday, October 17th at 8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will subsequently be available to stream on HBO Max.

The short teaser gives a glimpse at the former Talking Heads frontman’s elaborate show, staged at New York’s Hudson Theater where it ran from late 2019 to early 2020. Byrne and an ensemble of 11 musicians from around the world put on a dreamlike performance with themes of human connection, self-evolution and social justice. The show features various songs from Byrne’s extensive career, along with tracks from his 2018 Nonesuch album American Utopia and a powerful performance of Janelle Monae’s “Hell You Talmbout” to address police brutality.

“What if we eliminate everything from the stage except the stuff we care about the most?” Byrne asks the audience in one scene. “Without cables or wires, what would be left? Well, it would be us, and you. And that’s what this show is.”

Spike Lee said in a statement: “It is my honor and privilege that my art brother, Mr. David Byrne, asked me to join him in concert, to invite me into his magnificent world of American Utopia.”

Byrne added: “Spike and I have crossed paths many times over the years, obviously I’m a huge fan, and now finally here was an opportunity for us to work together. I am absolutely thrilled with the result.”