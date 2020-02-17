David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Will Return to Broadway in September

As David Byrne’s Broadway musical American Utopia wraps its current run, the producers have announced that the production will return to the Hudson Theatre for 17 weeks September 18th, 2020 through January 17th, 2021. An opening date has yet to be announced, although tickets for all shows are on sale now.

The current run of American Utopia ended yesterday, February 16th, following a run of 121 performances on Broadway. The musical began as an album, also titled American Utopia, that Byrne released in 2018 and expanded into a live show that features both Talking Heads and solo material performed by Byrne alongside 11 musicians.

“It’s become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want — dare I say need? — to see this show,” Byrne said in a statement. “They’re not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it’s thrilling to us that we can announce that we’ll be back in September.”

David Byrne will appear with the American Utopia Broadway cast on Saturday Night Live on February 29th. In addition, Spike Lee is directing a film version of the show and the film, planned for a 2020 release, will be launched in collaboration with the Broadway production in the fall.

“Pinch me,” Byrne said in a statement when the film was announced last month. “This couldn’t have worked out better for this project. Spike Lee directing and Participant producing — two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”