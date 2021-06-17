 First-Ever David Bowie World Fan Convention Heads to Liverpool in 2022 - Rolling Stone
First-Ever David Bowie World Fan Convention Heads to Liverpool in 2022

Guests include collaborators Carlos Alomar, Gail Ann Dorsey, Robin Clark, Donny McCaslin, and Woody Woodmansey

Reporter

LONG BEACH - MARCH 10: Musician David Bowie performs onstage on March 10, 1973 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

David Bowie, 1973

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The first-ever David Bowie World Fan Convention has been scheduled to take place in Liverpool on June 17th to 19th, 2022, a weekend that coincides with the 50th anniversary of the late singer’s classic 1972 LP The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.

The convention — organized by Soundcity and the David Bowie Glamour fanzine — has so far recruited Bowie collaborators like longtime guitarist Carlos Alomar, backup singer and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, Young Americans vocalist Robin Clark, Blackstar saxophonist Donny McCaslin, and drummer Woody Woodmansey, the last surviving member of Bowie’s Spiders from Mars.

“It’s been quite an Odyssey, from Ziggy to Blackstar,” Alomar said in a statement (via Classic Rock).We have shared much with our fans and now we find ourselves able to say thanks and answer all the unanswered questions to get a glimpse of the lives we have led. We are honored to represent and celebrate the life and times of our beloved David with you all. So, let’s rejoice together.”

The David Bowie World Fan Convention also promises “exhibitions and talks from an array of photographers and designers who helped craft Bowie’s iconic imagery, as the convention brings the works and insights of the Duffy Archive, Brian Aris, Denis O’Regan, Philippe Auliac, and Jonathan Barnbrook together for the first time,” organizers state.

The event will also feature live performances of classic albums and Bowie rarities from tribute acts and special guests, with the centerpiece of the weekend being the Bowie Ball, “a vibrant, chameleonic celebration of self-expression, with all ticket holders encouraged to spare no modesty or make-up and bring their favorite era of Bowie to Liverpool’s Saturday night streets.”

Tickets for the David Bowie World Fan Convention are available now through the event’s website.

