David Bowie’s 1970 Recordings Collected for New ‘Width of a Circle’ Compilation

Two-CD collection boasts 21 unreleased recordings, including non-LP singles, alternate versions, 2020 mixes, and BBC sessions

David Bowie in concert on 14 May 1978 in the Festhalle in Frankfurt - Germany. Photo by: Hans H. Kirmer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

David Bowie’s The Width of a Circle, a collection of non-LP singles, alternate versions, and BBC sessions that he recorded in 1970, is set for release on May 28th.

The late singer’s latest archival compilation boasts 21 unreleased recordings, including many culled from a 14-song session for John Peel that was recorded February 5th, 1970, as well as Bowie’s five-song score for the BBC drama Pierrot in Turquoise a.k.a The Looking Glass Murders, which featured Bowie in the role of a pantomime.

The two-CD set also contains four songs Bowie and his then-backing band the Hype played during a March 1970 visit to The Andy Ferris Show, two of which — a cover of Velvet Underground’s “Waiting for the Man” and “The Width of a Circle” — were previously unreleased.

Billed as a “companion piece” to the 50th-anniversary release of Bowie’s The Man Who Sold the World — dubbed Metrobolist for its 2020 reissue — The Width of a Circle also includes a handful of 2020 mixes of singles by producer Tony Visconti: “The Prettiest Star,” “London Bye, Ta-Ta,” “Memory of a Free Festival,” “All the Madmen,” and “Holy Holy.”

In addition to The Width of a Circle, available to preorder now, Rhino will also release a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold The World as well as a David Bowie Store exclusive four-song 10-inch single with four of the 2020 mixes.

The latest Bowie collection follows the six-part “Brilliant Live Adventures” series that focused on the late singer’s Nineties concerts.

