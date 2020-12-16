 David Bowie's Unreleased John Lennon, Bob Dylan Covers Set for Single - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next At Work With Mega House, Maroon 5 and Miley Cyrus' Secret Weapon
Home Music Music News

David Bowie’s Unreleased John Lennon, Bob Dylan Covers Set for Birthday Single

Renditions of “Mother” and “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” to be released on seven-inch and digitally on January 8th, 2021, Bowie’s 74th birthday

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - An archive picture dated 07 June 1997 shows the British rock singer David Bowie performing at the festival 'Go Bang' at the airport Blankensee in Luebeck, Germany. On 08 January 2012 Bowie turns 65. Photo by: Markus_Beck/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Markus_Beck/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

David Bowie’s unreleased covers of John Lennon’s “Mother” and Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” will be released on what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday.

Both tracks on the seven-inch vinyl “Birthday Single” — limited to 8,147 copies, including 1,000 pressed on cream vinyl, as well as a digital release  — were recorded in the studio by Bowie in 1997 and 1998.

The cover of the Lennon classic “Mother,” from the 1970 LP Plastic Ono Band, was recorded for a planned-but-never-released Lennon tribute album; long-time collaborators Reeves Gabrels and Tony Visconti also play on the track.

Bowie’s cover of “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” was recorded at New York’s Looking Glass studio in February 1998 during the mixing sessions for the LiveAndWell.com live album; Bowie’s unreleased rendition came just six months after Dylan debuted the track on 1997’s Time Out of Mind.

The Bowie estate is also in the midst of its Brilliant Live Adventure series, featuring six live albums recorded during the Nineties. The first three — Ouvrez Le Chien, No Trendy Réchauffé, and LiveAndWell.com — arrived in 2020, with the remaining three records set for early 2021.

In This Article: Bob Dylan, David Bowie, John Lennon

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.